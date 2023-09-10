Exhausted 80-Year-Old Joe Biden Cut Off by Karine Jean Pierre as Press Sec Moves to End Train Wreck Presser in Vietnam (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre interrupted and cut off Joe Biden to abruptly end his press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam Sunday evening.

Jean Pierre apparently acted to save Biden from further embarrassment in the gaffe-filled press conference that was bizarrely scheduled at the end of a whirlwind jet lag-inducing trip to India and Vietnam that wrecked the 80-year-old Biden’s body clock. Biden was so tired he told reporters, “I don’t know about you, but I’m going to go to bed.”

The move by Jean Pierre to interrupt Biden in the middle of his speaking and abruptly end the press conference comes as a new book on the Biden presidency reported he has complained his staff treats him “like a toddler.”



No mic drop here. Biden gingerly bent over to set down his hand-held microphone after KJP interrupted him to tell him his press conference was over. Pool video screen image.

After putting the mic down, Biden briefly answered one more question before shuffling off as the house music played him off the stage at the J.W. Marriott Hotel Hanoi.

Video:

Excerpt from the White House transcript of the end of Biden’s press conference:

…But I tell you what, I don't know about you, but I'm going to go to bed. Q What did you talk about with Mr. Li? You said you spoke to the number two from China, who wa- — in India today? THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we ta- — Q What did you talk about with him? THE PRESIDENT: We talked about what we talked about at the conference overall. We talked about stability. We talked about making sure that the Third World — the — excuse me — "Third World" — the — the — the Southern Hemisphere had access to change, it had access — We — it wasn't confrontational at all. He came up to me. He said (inaudible) — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Thank — thank you, everybody. THE PRESIDENT: Thank — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: This ends the cou- — press conference. Thanks, everyone. THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Thank you. (Cross-talk.) Q Mr. President, are you putting U.S. strategic interests above human rights here in Vietnam? Q You have time for one more. We came all this way. We came all this way. Q Are you putting U.S. strategic interests above human rights here in Vietnam? THE PRESIDENT: (Inaudible) above human rights, and I've raised it with every person I met with. Thank you.

The White House defended Biden in a tweet posted to X on Sunday afternoon by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton, “Here on Earth, we saw the President start his day in India at the G20, end the day in Hanoi with a substantive & detailed 40-minute press conference at 9pm, and continue to answer questions—including from @cnn—as he departed. What will be enough?”

Karine Jean Pierre said last Tuesday, “No one treats the president of the United States, the commander-in-chief, like a baby.”

Video clips of Biden’s train wreck presser via the RNC:

“Good morning, Vietnam”:

Not treated like a baby:

Where did he go?

“I’ll just follow my orders here.”

“He’s a lying, dog-faced pony soldier!”

