Excess Mortality Just Got Even Worse: Ed Dowd Drops Alarming New Data

There’s a silent health crisis happening right now — and nobody wants to talk about it.

According to yearly excess death data, available at phinancetechnologies.com, the years 2020 and 2021 had negative excess mortality rates, at -9% and -7%, respectively. This means that the death rate among children in that age group was less than anticipated for those years.

These rates dramatically shifted to 16% more deaths than anticipated in 2022 and a projected 22% more deaths than anticipated in 2023. Dowd blamed this rise in mortality on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout for this age group, which commenced in September 2021 for 12 to 15-year-olds and April 2022 for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Unpacking the 0.94 Correlation Coefficient

In statistics, the correlation coefficient measures the strength and direction of the linear relationship between two variables. The value of a correlation coefficient ranges from -1 to 1, with 0 indicating no correlation, -1 indicating a perfect negative linear correlation, and 1 indicating a perfect positive linear correlation.

Alarmingly, Dowd found a correlation coefficient of 0.94 between the vaccine rollout and excess deaths among UK children. This suggests a very strong positive linear relationship between the two factors. So, as one variable increases (vaccine uptake), the other variable (excess deaths) also increases in a way that is closely approximated by a straight line.

But couldn’t the excess deaths be because of COVID-19 and not the vaccines?

One, children are at a very, very low risk of dying from COVID-19. So, any increase in COVID-19 deaths one year over the other would hardly make a dent in overall deaths among children.

Two, Dowd showed that excess deaths among UK children were declining until late 2021 before the COVID-19 vaccines were introduced. After the vaccines were rolled out, excess deaths began to rise significantly.

Dowd also questioned why COVID-19 would be responsible for the increase in excess mortality among children only after the vaccines were introduced, and not before. He pointed out that if COVID-19 were the cause of increased excess mortality, we would have expected to see these elevated numbers in 2020 and 2021 as well.

Therefore, with all things considered, Ed Dowd concluded, “It’s the vaccine.”

The sharp increase in excess death rates among UK children following COVID-19 vaccination prompts questions as to why authorities aren’t calling for immediate and thorough investigations. They told us COVID measures were about “health,” so why aren’t they investigating what’s killing children? The only plausible explanation that makes sense is that they don’t want to know the answer.

Ed Dowd’s full interview with Dr. Drew is available to watch via the video below:

