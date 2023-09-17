“Everyone Will Have to Prove Their Identity Before They Vote” – Robert Kennedy Jr. Proposes Plan to Prevent ID Fraud at Voting Booths and More (VIDEO)

It’s no secret that Democrats and the ruling class are terrified of Robert Kennedy, Jr.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. continues to come out with creative solutions to decades-old societal problems.

Recently, RFK Jr. released his plan to prevent ID fraud at voting booths and to help poor Americans at the same time.

This is why the Democrats are hiding Robert from the voters. He makes too much sense.

Let’s stop bickering and find common-sense policies that Republicans and Democrats can applaud. Here is a single elegant solution that will prevent ID fraud at voting booths, protect union jobs, allow access to banking by the poor, and end the incentive for illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/wvDPhBtiQc — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 27, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: One of the things that I’ve tried to do in this campaign is to identify innovative, common sense solutions to some of these apparently intractable problems that keep the political parties at each other’s throats. So tonight I want to describe a winwin win policy that could solve two of the principal issues that are keeping the political parties apart. One of those issues is the wave of illegal immigration that is currently coming across the border. The other issue has to do with the integrity of our electoral process and the guarantee that every American should have a right to vote. So what could be a solution that would solve both of those problems?

The answer to that question is to make passport cards free. A passport card is a picture identification that is issued by the federal government that can be used as a substitute for a passport. It’s an accredited federal ID. They are issued by every one of the 33,000 federal post offices in our country. Almost every American has a post office within easy driving or walking distance of their homes.

Currently, those passports cost $65. And for many Americans, and especially poor Americans, that price tag puts passport cards out of reach. Making passport cards free will solve another important problem. And that problem is that millions of Americans today are living as second class citizens because they do not have a government issued photo ID. Without a passport or driver’s license, you can’t open a bank account, you can’t board an airplane, you can’t check into a hotel, and you can’t visit your child at school.

If you can’t open a bank account, you cash your salary check. At a check cashing operation that could take as much as 10% of the value of that check. Shouldn’t we all be concerned that the difficulty in accessing a government issued photo ID has left millions of Americans at the mercy of check cashers and payday lenders an $11 billion industry? In the interest of pure fairness, we need to make sure that every American can obtain an ID. And I’m not talking about a new form of universal or mandatory identification.

In fact, this proposal removes the incentives and nullifies the arguments of those people who’ve been urging universal mandatory IDs or vaccine passports. Rather, we just make passport cards available to every American who can’t afford them, and we assist them in obtaining the necessary paperwork. No one in this country needs to be a second class citizen. And then there are the two other benefits to this plan. Voter ID laws will no longer be unfair to people who cannot afford or obtain an ID.

That’s why it will please liberals. My friends, the civil rights leaders andrew Young, Al Sharpton, and Martin Luther King II are all supporting this proposal. Conservatives will be happy because this proposal goes a long way in fixing our broken electoral system, and everyone will have to prove their identity before they vote. The second benefit is that we can now make employers accountable for hiring people illegally. That alone will stem the flood of illegal immigration into this country.