Even Democrat Strategist James Carville is Annoyed by Progressives: “Stupid and Naive” and “Burden to the Party” (Video)

Former Clinton strategist James Carville is as annoyed by the far left wing of the Democrat Party as everyone else.

During an appearance on Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” Carville called progressives “stupid” and “naive”.

Watch here:

Carville told Maher, “I find the left to be just annoying. The western far left is habitually the most stupid, naive people you can imagine. They come up with these really goofy constructs and it’s all about feeling good about yourself.”

Maher weighed in with his criticism regarding progressives obsession with feelings and their demands that society cater to them arguing, “If your feelings are hurt, that’s more important than free speech,” he argued.

Carville expanded on his criticisms saying that progressive Democrats are ” a burden to the party.”

He then argued that white leftists hijacked the term “woke” which has helped drive voters away from the party.

“What happened is, overeducated, coastal white people, got ahold of the word and [like] they do with everything else, they completely f***ked it up and pissed everybody in the country off. if we could just get the humanities faculty at Amherst [College] to shut the f*** up, we’d be a lot better off.”

Maher pointed out that President Trump’s popularity is growing in among minority voters which, Carville emphasizes, is because of an attitude of elitism in the Democratic Party that turns voters off.

“There is a certain coastal arrogance in this country, and people feel it. You got all these preachy people telling you what you should do.”

Carville did not soften his decades long criticisms of Republicans in the interview and, ironically, underscored why the rhetoric coming from Democrats has turned people off.

He saved some of his worst vitriol for Trump supporters saying, “Not all Trump people are racists, but all racists are Trump people.”

This is not the first time Carvel has slammed his party. Following election losses on in 2021, Carville blamed “stupid wokeness” was the cause of the losses for the Democrat-Marxists in Virginia and elsewhere.