Elon Musk to Visit the Southern Border in Eagle Pass, Texas – ‘A Serious Issue’

The crisis at the border has caught the attention of billionaire and Twitter/X owner Elon Musk, who has announced that he is going to visit Eagle Pass, Texas.

This visit will potentially raise public awareness about the problem by driving up media coverage.

Musk conformed that he has been talking to Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales.

FOX News reports:

Elon Musk to visit southern border in Texas as migrant numbers hit new records Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will visit the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, in the coming days as the ongoing migrant crisis is escalating and seeing new record numbers. Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX and X, has shown significant interest in the ongoing crisis and has been posting about it frequently on X — formerly known as Twitter. In a post early Tuesday morning, he said that he had spoken to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about the crisis and how it was a “serious issue.” Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will visit the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, in the coming days as the ongoing migrant crisis is escalating and seeing new record numbers. Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX and X, has shown significant interest in the ongoing crisis and has been posting about it frequently on X — formerly known as Twitter. In a post early Tuesday morning, he said that he had spoken to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, about the crisis and how it was a “serious issue.”

See Musk’s tweet below:

I spoke with Rep Tony Gonzales tonight – he confirmed that it is a serious issue. They are being overwhelmed by unprecedented numbers – just hit an all-time high and still growing! Am going to visit Eagle Pass later this week to see what’s going on for myself. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 26, 2023

It’ll be fascinating to see what Musk reports from his visit.