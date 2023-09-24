Elites Enjoy Lavish Dinner at Palace of Versailles While Discussing Climate Change

Elites including King Charles, Emmanuel Macron and even Mick Jagger, recently enjoyed a lavish dinner at the Palace of Versailles in France.

One of the topics of discussion for the night was climate change. Can you even begin to imagine the size of the carbon footprint of this crowd?

Remember, these are the people who want the peasants to live without air conditioning and eat bugs. Not for them, though.

The Daily Mail reports:

Charles thanks Macron for President’s warm tributes to his mother as the pair swap toasts at glittering state banquet… but Frenchman can’t resist a Brexit dig: King and Queen Camilla are joined by 160 guests including Mick Jagger at Versailles King Charles cheered President Emmanuel Macron and spoke about the UK’s and France’s ‘firm friendship’ as he and Queen Camilla joined French and British dignitaries and celebrities for a black tie gala at the Palace of Versailles tonight. Their Majesties were guests of honour at a glittering state banquet in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles at the end of a whirlwind first day of their inaugural state visit to France. High-profile figures invited to the dinner to mark their ‘contribution to UK-France relations’, including Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger and actor Hugh Grant, were among the 160 guests addressed by Charles and Mr Macron on Wednesday evening… The King also said relations between the UK and France have not always been ‘straightforward’, but went on to stress the unity between the nations. Charles also mentioned the importance of Britain working with France to tackle climate change. He went on: ‘Mr President, in all of this we can rely on our firm friendship, which is renewed and reinvigorated with each new generation.

Climate change. Right. Take a look at this spread.

Last night’s banquet for King Charles and Macron at the Palace of Versailles. They are pushing carbon-zero and “eat ze bugs” agenda for you, but not for them…pic.twitter.com/XUuylR1rkw — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 22, 2023

We should all have dinners like this. Life is wonderful and enjoying extravagances is nothing to be ashamed of. But doing this while pushing austerity for the peasants makes you the ultimate hypocrite. https://t.co/stiz68bzPP — Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) September 23, 2023

Now that’s what a carbon footprint looks like… pic.twitter.com/AV6i3auaHe — ️BigBroKnows️ (@panos941) September 22, 2023

Do you think any of these people will ever go without anything in the future they envision for the rest of us?