Ed Dowd Makes Chilling Prediction on How the COVID Conspirators Will Cover Up Their Crimes

“And when we get to a critical amount of people, the anger will be such that the politicians will understand that something’s changed, the regulators will start to worry, and we’ll start to see something — or an event that will cover it all up.”

“We’re getting close [to the tipping point],” Dowd said.

“Megyn Kelly came out recently, and she’s now talking about her injury. I think we’re going to see more and more of this, and this is going to become more and more of a dinner table conversation.”

Megyn Kelly on Why She Regrets Getting the COVID Vaccine After Developing an ‘Autoimmune Issue’ “For the first time, I tested positive for an autoimmune issue at my annual physical. And I went to the best Rheumatologist in New York, and I asked her, do you think this could have… pic.twitter.com/j0SCwjHjkU — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 6, 2023

Dowd continued. “The folks of Maui used to treat me differently when I was doing what I was doing, meaning they thought I was full of crap … Now, they want to hang out with me … because that’s the word of mouth spreading. Booster uptake for me is [also] word of mouth. People are clearly not running towards the boosters anymore.”

According to PBS, 75% of Americans skipped last year’s COVID-19 booster shot. Chances are the booster uptake will be even less this year.

“Well, what’s going to happen politically?” asked Dr. Wolf.

“What do people at the highest levels behind the scenes start to do when the rank and file start to realize they [and their loved ones] have been murdered?”

“Well, so this is the problem,” answered Dowd. “In more normal times, we’d peacefully vote all these people out, then investigate them and prosecute them. But these crimes are so horrific [that] I think the establishment is going to try to create a diversion or steal the election to prevent themselves from ever being prosecuted. Because once this comes to light, there’ll be no place to hide on the planet, in my humble opinion.”

Tucker Carlson echoed a similar sentiment on August 30.

Carlson warned about the slippery slope of criminalizing political activity. He suggested that once politicians begin indicting their opponents (Trump), they set a precedent to which they themselves could be subjected. As a result, Carlson claimed that Democrats “can’t lose” or that they will get indicted themselves. Therefore, “they will do anything to win.” The likely distraction — a hot war with Russia.

Tucker Carlson Says There Will Be a Hot War w/ Russia Within the Next Year “They can’t lose. They will do anything to win. So how do they do that? They’re not going to do COVID again…They’re going to go to war with Russia is what they’re going to do. There will be a hot war… pic.twitter.com/SlVxQDtzeL — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 30, 2023

“There will be a hot war between the United States and Russia in the next year. They want it anyway. I don’t think we’ll win it, but that’s a separate analysis. But I think, as a political matter, they need to declare war footing in order to assume war powers in order to win [the election]. I believe that, and I think all the evidence suggests that’s true. So, if you’re worried about our politics getting even more vicious than it already is and people being hurt in our politics, which is entirely possible, you should be worried about the prospect of an open war.”

So, it seems Ed Dowd and Tucker Carlson agree.

To avoid accountability at all costs, the people in power need to retain power. And this desperate grip on power, according to both analysts, will likely push them to take drastic measures.

Edward Dowd’s full interview with Dr. Naomi Wolf is available to watch via the video below:

Ed Dowd Reveals Astonishing Death Rates in the UK https://t.co/bA7gjOkIyy — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) September 19, 2023

