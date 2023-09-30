Donald Trump: Shoot the Looters (Video)

President Trump unveiled his new rule to stop the epidemic of looting across the US today in Democrat strongholds.

Robbery and theft is so bad in several major US cities with Democrat leaders that businesses are leaving the city. In San Francisco, just 3% of restaurants say they were not victims of vandalism or property crime this past month!

President Trump discussed a common sense way to stop looting in major cities today – shoot the looters!

President Trump: “Walk into a store, a big department store and just pillage it. And if you happen to be there when they are there they’ll knock the hell out of you and kill you in some cases. And we will immediately stop all the pillaging and theft, very simply. If you rob a store, you can fully expect to be shot as you are leaving that store.”

It would definitely stop the looting.

Another problem solved.

Via Midnight Rider.