Dinesh D’ Souza to Release New Film “Police State” Next Month, a Chilling Account of America’s Political Persecution – Watch Teaser Trailer and Buy Your Tickets Here (VIDEO)

As Jim Hoft previously reported, the Biden regime’s political persecution of ordinary Americans is coming to the big screen next month.

Filmmaker and conservative activist Dinesh D’ Souza has collaborated with Dan Bongino on a chilling new film called “Police State.” The movie will hit theaters on October 23rd and 25th.

The Gateway Pundit previously wrote multiple stories about his previous film “2,000 Mules,” which D’Souza says presents conclusive proof that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Trump.

Conservative actor Nick Searcy, who is best know for playing Sheriff Art Mullen in “Justified,” plays a villainous role in the movie as the face of federal law enforcement enforcing the two-tiered justice system in America.

Journalists Julie Kelly and Peter Schweizer contributed research to the movie.

D’Souza in an interview with One America News explains why he decided to make the film:

It’s a film that I never wanted to make in part because I never wanted America to get to a point where this kind of film needed to be made.We see a lot of things in our country we take separately news of about mass surveillance, digital censorship, political targeting and then political prisoners suddenly turning up in our country. All of these are signature elements of dictatorial regimes. I’ve been in this country for more than 40 years. I’m so used to thinking of us as the free world and then China, North Korea, Cuba or the old Soviet Union as the unfree world, but now I’m not so sure.

VIDEO:

Dinesh D'Souza collaborates with @dbongino on new film "Police State".

The film is in theaters on October 23rd and 25th.



"I'm so used to thinking of us as the free world and then China, North Korea, Cuba or the old Soviet Union as the unfree world , but now I'm not so sure,"… pic.twitter.com/65usLY3MrC — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) September 20, 2023

Additionally, a Rasmussen survey asks what D’Souza called an “interesting” question related to the film. The firm says the result, due out to tomorrow, may shock everyone.

A police state is a tyrannical government that engages in mass surveillance, censorship, ideological indoctrination, and targeting of political opponents. How concerned are you that America is becoming a police state?”

Tomorrow: Police State "A police state is a tyrannical government that engages in mass surveillance, censorship, ideological indoctrination, and targeting of political opponents. How concerned are you that America is becoming a police state?" The results may shock everyone. https://t.co/2FA7CYT21p — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 20, 2023

Dinesh says there will be an additional question related to film released tomorrow.

Here is the explosive teaser trailer from D’Souza’s new film:

Please purchase tickets by going to Policestatefilm.net.