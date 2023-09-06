DEVELOPING: Prosecutors to Seek Hunter Biden Indictment This Month – Faces Up to 10 Years in Prison

Prosecutors will ask a grand jury to indict Hunter Biden this month, according to a new court filing.

US Attorney from Delaware-turned-Special Counsel Dave Weiss is seeking charges against Hunter Biden after the DOJ’s sweetheart plea deal fell apart.

Hunter is facing up to ten years in prison for charges related to a false statement on a form to obtain a firearm.

Hunter Biden gun case update – Federal prosecutors seek return of an indictment on the gun charge by Sept. 29 pic.twitter.com/5hXQ5WzbLh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 6, 2023

CNBC reported:

Federal prosecutors plan to ask a grand jury to indict Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, before Sept. 29, they revealed in a court filing Wednesday. The charges that special counsel David Weiss will seek against Hunter Biden were not disclosed in the filing in U.S. District Court in Delaware. The filing comes six weeks after a planned plea deal for Hunter to resolve charges of tax and weapons crimes fell apart when a judge questioned its conditions during a hearing in that court.

Last month Hunter Biden arrived at court in Delaware to agree to a sweetheart deal by the Biden Department of Justice on his years of criminal drug use, trafficking prostitutes, and multi-million dollar pay-for-play and bribery schemes with foreign officials from China, Ukraine, Romania, etc.

Hunter was only charged with two misdemeanors related to tax fraud and he will avoid prison time on the gun charge.

The sweetheart deal quickly fell apart as soon as the judge started pressing DOJ prosecutors on the plea agreement.

A couple of weeks later, federal prosecutors said that Hunter Biden’s plea negotiations were at an impasse and asserted the case is headed for a trial in a court filing.

Prosecutors said the venue for Hunter Biden’s tax-related charges lies either in California or DC, not Delaware.

“Venue for these offenses does not lie in Delaware. Rather, venue for these offenses and any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia. The information was filed in this District because the parties had previously agreed that the Defendant would waive any challenge to venue and plead guilty in this District. However, during the July 26, 2023, hearing that the Court set on this matter, the Defendant pled not guilty. Since that time, the parties have engaged in further plea negotiations but are at an impasse. The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” the filing said.

“Now that the parties are at an impasse, a trial is in order,” they wrote. “Venue must be proper for each count of an indictment.”

DEVELOPING…