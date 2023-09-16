DEVELOPING: Dozens of Anti-Capitalist Climate Agitators Shut Down NYC Museum of Art and Make Outrageous Demands (VIDEO)

Manhattan, New York- Dozens of spoiled brats protesting “climate change” and capitalism have successfully shut down the historic NYC Museum of Art for four hours and counting.

In the video below, you can see the snowflakes dancing and forming a human chains inside the museum while screaming “tax the motherf***ing rich!” at the top of their lungs.

They are also seen blocking the entry to the museum outside and banging on the doors while appearing to utter faux Indian chants.

🚨#BREAKING: Climate Activists has shut down NYC Museum of Modern Art ⁰⁰📌#Manhattan | #NewYork

⁰Currently Climate activists have shut down the NYC Museum of Modern Art for over three hours. They did this by blocking the entry to MOMA, lying down on the steps, or making a… pic.twitter.com/vk2Uzc0W8p — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 15, 2023

In addition to demanding the rich pay more taxes, the agitators are also demanding the removal of MoMA’s board chair Henry Kravis and demanding MoMA cut ties to his firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

KKR owns 28 fossil fuel companies which the brats want eliminated from Planet Earth.

✊ 1.5 hours and we still here! FACT #1: KKR owns 28 fossil fuel companies many of whom are responsible for human rights abuses #ClimateShutDown #MoMADropKravis pic.twitter.com/H5mbuRbCUv — Extinction Rebellion NYC (@XR_NYC) September 15, 2023

One of the agitators spoke with Extinction Rebellion (which is part of the protests) and talked about why it is “important”” remove Kravis and “turn off the money spigot” supporting the oil and gas industry.

The loons remain in their positions despite the place being officially closed.

Developing…