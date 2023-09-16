DEVELOPING: Dozens of Anti-Capitalist Climate Agitators Shut Down NYC Museum of Art and Make Outrageous Demands (VIDEO)

Manhattan, New York- Dozens of spoiled brats protesting “climate change” and capitalism have successfully shut down the historic NYC Museum of Art for four hours and counting.

In the video below, you can see the snowflakes dancing and forming a human chains inside the museum while screaming “tax the motherf***ing rich!” at the top of their lungs.

They are also seen blocking the entry to the museum outside and banging on the doors while appearing to utter faux Indian chants.

WATCH:

In addition to demanding the rich pay more taxes, the agitators are also demanding the removal of MoMA’s board chair Henry Kravis and demanding MoMA cut ties to his firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

KKR owns 28 fossil fuel companies which the brats want eliminated from Planet Earth.

One of the agitators spoke with Extinction Rebellion (which is part of the protests) and talked about why it is “important”” remove Kravis and “turn off the money spigot” supporting the oil and gas industry.

The loons remain in their positions despite the place being officially closed.

Developing…

