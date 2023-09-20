DEVELOPING: Donald Trump Jr.’s X-Twitter Account Hacked – Posts Several Disturbing and Bizarre Messages Including One Falsely Announcing President Trump’s Death UPDATE: Trump Jr. Responds

Some sick person hacked President Trump’s eldest son’s X (formerly Twitter) account this morning and posted several bizarre and disturbing messages, including one falsely announcing President Trump had died.

The news was first reported by the New York Post.

The first message was sent at 8:25 AM ET, where the account “announced” the 45th President had died and Trump. Jr would be running in his place.

I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024

More bizarre and clearly hacked messages followed, including one saying, “North Korea is about to get smoked.”

One also used some colorful language to describe Joe Biden.

Here is the entire list of hacked messages:

The Post reports the tweets were removed just before 9 AM.

Donald Trump Jr is expected to respond though he is ” busy now” and to “please check back later.”

UPDATE: Trump Jr. has responded to today’s hack.