DEVELOPING: Complex Cave Rescue Underway in Turkey to Rescue Ailing American Scientist Trapped 3,000 Feet Underground

An American scientist is trapped in a cave in Turkey after suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding. Mark Dickey, 40, is trapped approximately 3,000 feet underground. The rescue effort is being described as one of the most complex cave rescues in the world with over 150 people involved in this difficult task. He has been stuck in the cave since Saturday.

It is unclear what caused his stomach bleeding.

More than 150 rescuers are racing to reach an American stranded deep inside a cave in Turkey after he became ill. Mark Dickey, 40, is suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding — but he has been stuck several thousand feet below the ground inside the vast Morca cave since Saturday. The Turkish Caving Federation, which is assisting in the rescue, said Dickey was at a campsite 3,400 feet from the entrance to the 4,100-foot cave, the third-deepest in the country. The federation said Wednesday that his condition was stabilizing and that the bleeding had stopped. He can walk with assistance, but needs a stretcher to be removed from the cave, it said in a statement. “The operation is logistically and technically one of the largest cave rescues in the world,” said the caving federation, which is working with the Turkish government.

Mark Dickey has been described as an elite caver with technical rope skills who is able to navigate deep cave systems. His illness left him unable to eat while in a semiconscious state. He is able to walk now with assistance but can’t make the journey out without being on a stretcher. He will also need blood transfusions while he is still below the surface.

Mark’s fiance Jessica was with him too but will be exiting the cave ahead of the rescue. Teams are already setting up a system of rope lines to get the rescue on its way. It may take 4 to 8 days to bring him to the surface.

The Associated Press obtained video of Mark Dicky from way down deep in the cave thanking authorities for saving his life.

In his first emotional video deep down a Turkish cave, a trapped U.S. explorer has thanked authorities for saving his life. “I was very close to the edge,” said Mark Dickey in the video dated Sept. 6 that was made available to The Associated Press by Turkish authorities on Thursday. Rescue experts from across Europe have converged on the cave in southern Turkey to save Dickey who became trapped around 1,000 meters (3,000 feet) below the surface after suffering stomach bleeding.

