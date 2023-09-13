Las Vegas was rocked by a massive cyber attack that crippled over a dozen MGM resorts and casinos.

The issue appears to have begun on Sunday, according to The Associated Press, but as of this writing, the MGM resort website is still down due to the attack.

MGM took to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday to share a pair of statements about the cyber attack that was affecting its hotels and casinos.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the Company’s systems. Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts,” the statement read. “We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.”

Of note, it’s not just the Las Vegas MGM properties experiencing this issue. Per the AP, properties in Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio have also been affected.

According to USA Today, the cyber attack appears to be a form of ransomware (a type of hack where hackers can effectively hold sensitive information “hostage” until the company pays up).

Curiously, MGM posted a follow-up statement on Monday that appears to be in direct contradiction with eyewitness claims.

First, the MGM statement:

“As an update to our previous statement, our resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational, and continue to deliver the experiences for which MGM is known,” the follow-up statement read. “Our guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our Front Desk staff is ready to assist our guests as needed.

“We appreciate your patience.”

Despite that assurance, videos and comments across social media paint a decidedly different picture.

One user claimed that ATM’s and cashiers were down. That X post included an image which shows various slot machines showing a reboot screen.

@LasVegasLocally Everything down still. No ATMs. No Withdrawals from Cashier. Now all the slots seem to be going down pic.twitter.com/iZtQjcGohp — connor o’brien (@ob1989) September 11, 2023

According to TechCrunch, other customers have claimed that restaurants are only accepting cash and that they’re unable to charge anything to their rooms.

Some are even claiming that they can’t get into their own hotel rooms with their key cards.

According to the AP, the FBI “is aware” of the attack, and an investigation is ongoing.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.