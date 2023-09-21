Critics Aren’t Buying Story Of Why Pilot Ejected From $100 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Before It Crashed—Here’s What They’re Saying

On Sunday afternoon, it was announced an F-35 fighter jet valued at an estimated $100 million was missing.

The US Marine Corps announced that the pilot of the F-35 had safely ejected from the jet but asked for the public’s help in locating the missing $100 million aircraft.

Collin Rugg of Trending Politics shared a video showing the location of the crash. Along with the video, he wrote:

“The debris field of the F-35 jet has been released after it was located in a field in Williamsburg County, South Carolina.

The crash site was about 80 miles from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.

The F-35 fighter jet appeared to run through a group of trees before crashing down in the field.

In 2019, concerns were raised by the Pentagon of the possibility that the F-35 could be hacked.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash…”

The identity of the pilot flying the F-35 fighter that crashed in a field in South Carolina has not been revealed, but what has been revealed is his story about why he ejected from the $100 million US Marine jet only moments before it crashed.

A South Carolina couple claims that they saw the F-35 flying over their home just moments before the crash, and according to them, the fighter jet was “inverted.”

“Our kids always give a little salute, so we said, ‘Look at the plane. Oh my gosh, it’s so low,'” Adrian Truluck said. “And it was kind of probably 100 feet above the tree tops and almost going inverted.”

According to the New York Post– the pilot claimed to have lost the plane in the weather — and likely bailed out before he could activate its tracking system, sources and experts said.

“He’s unsure of where his plane crashed, said he just lost it in the weather,” a voice can be heard saying of the pilot on a Charleston County Emergency Medical Services call posted Tuesday by a meteorologist.

The unidentified pilot landed in a North Charleston residential neighborhood and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

,He has since been discharged.

Unfortunately, very few Americans have much confidence in his story.

Here are just a few of the responses to the pilot’s story that appeared with Collin Rugg’s tweet:

Michael Wilson @sirmichaelwill had this to say about the pilot ejecting from the $100 million aircraft because of bad weather:

Yeah, this whole story doesn’t add up. What aren’t they telling us?

The response to the pilot’s story by Pedro @ElCapitanTweets is brutal:

He had a higher chance of getting hit my lightning when ejecting.. poor decision making. Doesn’t pass the smell test. He doesn’t need to be back in the cockpit and needs to be behind a desk if a little thunderstorm scares him.

Unreal.

Hank @GCapital_LLC wrote:

An F-35, pinnacle of aviation tech, outsmarted by… weather?

Either Mother Nature just upgraded, or they truly believe we’ll buy any story they sell.

And that pilot’s sense of direction? Probably uses a sun dial in the cockpit.

Astonishing!

Mark Sullivan @Sullie870125 wrote:

Keep in mind we are in the era of woke quotas, so unfortunately there is no guarantee the pilot was actually qualified to even fly the aircraft so there’s that

Paul Hookem shared a hilarious image reminding everyone how ludicrous it is that the US Marines were asking for help to find their $100 million fighter jet:

And finally, Lior Sela @liorsela, who claims to only live two hours away from the alleged crash site, had this to say:

I don’t buy it. I live 2 hrs away from Charleston, SC and the weather was perfect.

Clear skies and sunny

Robert J Kingsbury @RobertJKingsbu1 wrote:

The thing was hacked that is why the military grounded all of their planes for a couple of days.

They would of never grounded planes because one plane went through bad weather.

What do you think? Do you believe the pilot bailed because of bad weather or is there more to this story?