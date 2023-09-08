Crime Family Update: Hunter Biden Says He Was Embarrassed by Laptop Contents – But Still Denies It was His

Hunter Biden recently testified that he was embarrassed by the content on his computers that he dropped off at a computer repair shop in 2019 but that the content from the laptops was not his.

Hunter left the computers at the shop in a drug and alcohol induced blackout. He never returned to pick up the computers. That’s when the computer shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac contacted the FBI and turned over the computers – but not before he made copies of its contents. The FBI sat on the computers and buried the story from the American public – even during President Trump’s first garbage impeachment. That’s when John Paul Mac Isaac turned the contents over to reporters and GOP investigators.

Now Hunter the crackhead is suing Mac Isaac.

This is one of those lawsuits that won’t make headlines. The liars in the mainstream media are still pretending this isn’t a story.

The New York Post reported: