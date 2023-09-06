Creepy Bill Gates Makes Huge Bet On Bud Light’s Comeback – Gets Mocked on Social Media

This is certainly not news that will win former fans of Bud Light back.

Fox Business reported Wednesday that far-left Microsoft founder Bill Gates has made a huge bet on Bud Light bouncing back from the disastrous boycott that has caused sales to plummet. As Gateway Pundit readers know, this all started when they made fake woman Dylan Mulvaney the face of their marketing campaign.

How confident is Gates? It turns out the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust purchased a whopping 1.7 million shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (Bud Light’s parent company) last quarter. The total value of the deal is approximately $95 million.

He is certainly taking a bit of a gamble going all in on. In the second quarter, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported a massive drop in profits in the second quarter. Fox Business reports U.S. revenue fell 10.5% in the second quarter, while earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation fell 28.2%.

Bud Light also lost its position as America’s top-selling beer to Modelo, a Mexican beer import. Moreover, the company has laid off hundreds of workers after going woke.

To add even more insult to injury, Bud Light has become a running joke and cautionary tale. When other companies go woke and cost themselves money, Americans respond by saying they have been Bud Light’d.

Americans greeted the news of Gates’s big bet with mockery.

Don’t celebrate too much over Gates’s likely misfortune, though. Outback.com notes that the infamous globalist is worth $100 billion. He has plenty of money left to burn.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

