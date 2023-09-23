OF COURSE: Pentagon Exempts Ukraine Funding From Possible Government Shutdown

Lots of people in Washington are talking about the possible government shutdown that’s looming.

Of course, Zelensky doesn’t have to worry about anything. He is going to get his money because the Pentagon has exempted Ukraine funding from the shutdown.

No matter what happens to Americans, we have to make absolutely sure that the cash keeps flowing to Ukraine.

Politico reports:

Pentagon exempts Ukraine operations from potential government shutdown The Pentagon will exempt its Ukraine operations from a potential shutdown if lawmakers can’t agree on a deal to fund the government by the end of the month, allowing key training and other activities in support of Kyiv’s forces to move ahead uninterrupted, according to a Defense Department spokesperson. Washington is more resigned to the looming government shutdown every day. As the Sept. 30 deadline approaches, congressional leaders showed little progress this week in moving a stopgap funding bill to avert that scenario. The House was in chaos on Thursday as a group of GOP hardliners tanked a vote that could have offered a path to fund the government. But if lawmakers fail to reach an agreement and government appropriations lapse, DOD has decided to continue activities supporting Ukraine, DOD spokesperson Chris Sherwood told POLITICO Thursday — just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley and other senior leaders at the Pentagon.

This is so insulting to the American people.

JUST IN: The Pentagon has decided to EXEMPT Ukraine operations from a potential government shutdown if lawmakers fail to reach a deal by the end of the month. This means tens of billions will continue flowing into Ukraine regardless. Why is that even legal? pic.twitter.com/GKcCPb9aTb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2023

Even if Congress doesn’t appropriate money, the Pentagon will keep funding Ukraine. As I’ve said, we do not have a representative government. We have not had one for a while. We have an oligarchy with the ornamentation of representative government. https://t.co/G6k8D7joJJ — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 22, 2023

Congress has been a dog and pony show. It’s an act The dementia patient in the White House shows the Presidency is an act. There’s no way he’s actually making decisions The entire “Daylight Government” is the emperor no clothes. Who’s pulling the strings? — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) September 22, 2023

Zelensky says jump and our leaders in Congress ask him how high. It’s pathetic.