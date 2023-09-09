Conservatives Roast “The View” Co-Hosts For Making Absurd Statements After Learning the Consequences of Illegal Immigration (VIDEO)

The immigration policies advocated by the clucking hens on “The View” are coming home to roost and they are not happy!

As Fox News reported, “The View” discussed the horrific impact illegal immigration has had on northern states, particularly New York. As one would expect, the discussion soon devolved into a cavalcade of unintentional comedy.

After token “conservative” host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think New York is now getting a small taste of what border states have dealt with for decades,” Ana Navarro jumped in and made a few absurd statements running interference for the Biden regime.

This is not a federal problem. This is not an American problem. This is a regional problem. This is a world problem and I think it takes everybody sitting together, not being performative. What is being performative? Sending busloads of migrants to Kamala Harris’ house or Martha’s Vineyard.

Navarro then echoed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s outrageous solution of shipping illegal migrants to other states: “They need to be resettled elsewhere,” she said.

WATCH:

The View says “Illegals for THEE, not for ME!” pic.twitter.com/xak3lJ6Lt4 — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) September 8, 2023

Sara Haines weighed in next and agreed that other states must experience the pain of illegal immigration instead of the lawbreakers being shipped back home.

They need to spread out. “This is a massive country!

Then Joy Behar jumped in and made even more asinine comments. She actually blamed “climate change” for the illegal immigration crisis rather the true culprit: the Biden regime.

It’s only going to get worse with global warming and climate change because people can’t live in certain parts of this world.

Collin Rugg probably summed it all up best by saying: you can’t write better comedy than this.

JUST IN: The ‘loving and tolerant’ co-hosts of The View say migrants need to be kicked out of New York City before blaming the migrant crisis on “global warming and climate change.” You can’t write comedy better than this. “They need to be resettled elsewhere. They need to… pic.twitter.com/AxV5O8w0Ia — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2023

Here are some more brutal responses by conservatives online.

This may be the greatest clip the view has ever produced. pic.twitter.com/8LhyyJMV0z — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 8, 2023

“I was a migrant in Miami in the 80s.” pic.twitter.com/tqbsVR8O0B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2023

This needs to be in an ad. “The consequences of liberal policies I support aren’t supposed to affect ME!” https://t.co/V5IjXrQK01 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 8, 2023

Libs who’ve seen Hamilton 20 times be like, “send those migrants elsewhere”

pic.twitter.com/2VzUJ7Q2LE — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 8, 2023

“Let them in! Just not in our backyard.” – Leftists, basically. https://t.co/1iKO0T1QrK — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) September 8, 2023

These replies are all absolutely on point. “The View” co-hosts got the government they voted for and have no room to complain.