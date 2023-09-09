Conservatives Roast “The View” Co-Hosts For Making Absurd Statements After Learning the Consequences of Illegal Immigration (VIDEO)

by
Credit: @NickFondacaro

The immigration policies advocated by the clucking hens on “The View” are coming home to roost and they are not happy!

As Fox News reported, “The View” discussed the horrific impact illegal immigration has had on northern states, particularly New York. As one would expect, the discussion soon devolved into a cavalcade of unintentional comedy.

After token “conservative” host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think New York is now getting a small taste of what border states have dealt with for decades,” Ana Navarro jumped in and made a few absurd statements running interference for the Biden regime.

This is not a federal problem. This is not an American problem. This is a regional problem. This is a world problem and I think it takes everybody sitting together, not being performative.

What is being performative? Sending busloads of migrants to Kamala Harris’ house or Martha’s Vineyard.

Navarro then echoed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’s outrageous solution of shipping illegal migrants to other states: “They need to be resettled elsewhere,” she said.

WATCH:

Sara Haines weighed in next and agreed that other states must experience the pain of illegal immigration instead of the lawbreakers being shipped back home.

They need to spread out. “This is a massive country!

Then Joy Behar jumped in and made even more asinine comments. She actually blamed “climate change” for the illegal immigration crisis rather the true culprit: the Biden regime.

It’s only going to get worse with global warming and climate change because people can’t live in certain parts of this world.

Collin Rugg probably summed it all up best by saying: you can’t write better comedy than this.

Here are some more brutal responses by conservatives online.

These replies are all absolutely on point. “The View” co-hosts got the government they voted for and have no room to complain.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.