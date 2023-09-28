Conservative MP Calls on the UK’s Only Right Wing TV Broadcaster to be Shut Down

Tory MP Caroline Nokes has demanded that GB News be taken off air over the Laurence Fox sexism row. Laurence Fox who gained fame through his many acting roles is now more well known for politics and media. He is the founder and leader of the Reclaim Party and has his own show on GB News. He always speaks his mind and uses edgy comments to get the point across. In an age of vanilla politicians and broadcasters, Laurence’s frankness is a breath of fresh air.

But this week he has made headlines for stating that he would not want to sleep with a certain journalist. Was it derogatory? Yes. Was it offensive? Yes. But should a journalist be allowed to make offensive statements? That is the question now being asked by MP’s and the growing calls for GB News to be punished are just what we would expect.

GB News was launched just over 2 years ago as the UK’s answer to Fox (at a time when Fox was a respected broadcaster with Conservatives and Republicans). Britain simply did not have any news broadcaster on TV that was on the right. And GB News sought to correct this massive imbalance. After initially struggling it has found its feet and grown in size, coverage and respectability. Its big name is none other than Nigel Farage who led Britain out of the clutches of the EU. Having voices like Nigel and other independent thinkers has made GBNews a frequent target of the left and the establishment.

That these latest attacks have come from a so called conservative MP is particularly concerning. And the demands of censorship from Caroline Nokes will embolden the establishment who see this as their big opportunity to shut down GBNews for good. Sadly OFCOM (the media regulatory body) have succeeded in removing broadcasters who question the Covid Narrative like Mark Steyn who was sacked from GB News for highlighting vaccine injuries.

So how will this play out? Will Laurence Fox apologise for his comment. No. Never. Will GB News apologise for the offence caused. Possibly. Will MP’s get their way and get GB News shut down and removed from British TV screens. Probably not. Lets hope that common sense prevails and that GB News remains to give hope to millions of Brits who no longer trust the legacy media.