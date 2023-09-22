CNN Recently Posted Their Worst Weekend Ratings on Record Since 1991

CNN is struggling and that’s not news. What is news is that over the weekend, they posted their worst ratings since 1991.

The network that CNN has become in recent years is nothing like it was even just a decade ago. It is a far left, propaganda organization that conspires against half of the country on a daily basis and based on their numbers, most people know this.

At this point, they’re just coasting on fumes provided by the history of the brand, but even that is wearing thin.

The New York Post reported:

CNN posts lowest weekend ratings in key demo in its recorded history Ratings-challenged CNN hit rock bottom in a key viewership demographic last weekend — another sign of the difficulties facing incoming boss Mark Thompson. The cable news network logged its worst weekend ratings on record in the all important 25- to 54-year-old demo, according to the latest Nielsen data released Tuesday. CNN — which launched in 1980 and bills itself as “the most trusted name in news” — totaled just 55,000 viewers for its weekend slate of shows that include Sunday political programs “State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash,” and “Fareed Zakaria GPS.” The network’s Sunday primetime lineup, which featured “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper” and “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” drew 43,000 in the demo. The ratings are the network’s worst since 1991 — the earliest TV data is readily available. Data prior to 1991 is largely not digitized. CNN’s overall viewership wasn’t much better. The network logged 345,000 total viewers, trailing Fox News’ 683,000 and MSNBC’s 424,000.

43,000 people in the demo? There are small towns across the country with more citizens than that.

Right-leaning actor Rob Schneider made this point:

CNN records lowest weekend ratings in demo in recorded history…

More people see MY tweets than watch the Liberal partisan dumpster fire that is CNN https://t.co/yrHUiw2oov — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) September 20, 2023

If it wasn’t for cable bundling, CNN would probably go under tomorrow. They are reaching a tiny audience.