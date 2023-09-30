CNN Poll Backfires as Majority Blame Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats for Government Shutdown

A recent CNN poll has revealed that the majority of Americans place the blame for the current government shutdown on Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats. This marks a significant departure from previous shutdowns, where the public largely blamed Republicans.

Is America waking up?

According to the CNN poll, when asked who they would mainly blame for a government shutdown, 39% of respondents pointed the finger at Joe Biden or the Democrats in Congress. In contrast, only 33% blamed the GOP in Congress, and 22% said both parties were equally responsible.

CNN reporter commented, “I think this one was a bit of a surprise to me given, I think, what the conventional wisdom is.”

The poll results are particularly noteworthy because they break from historical trends. In past government shutdowns poll by far-left media, such as those in 1995-96, 2013, and 2018-19, the public predominantly blamed Republicans, per CNN.

“This may be a shutdown that is quite different than that in terms of the public blame because at least at this point, more Americans say they’ll blame Biden and or the Democrats in Congress,” according to the reporter.

The public’s tendency to blame Republicans for past government shutdowns has been a consistent pattern. Whether it was the shutdowns in 1995-96 under President Bill Clinton, the 2013 shutdown under President Barack Obama, or the 2018-19 shutdown under President Donald Trump, Republicans have historically been held responsible.

According to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), “This shutdown is about Ukraine’s border versus America’s border and Joe Biden and his family took millions selling political favors to crooks in Ukraine! Wake up!”

This shutdown is about Ukraine’s border versus America’s border and Joe Biden and his family took millions selling political favors to crooks in Ukraine! Wake up! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) September 30, 2023

“Democrats don’t care about shutdowns, they tyrannically shutdown the country over COVID causing millions of jobs lost while taxpayer funded government paychecks kept flowing. Democrats only care about defending Ukraine’s border and keeping our border open to the entire world,” Greene added.