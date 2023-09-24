Climate Change Hypocrite Al Gore Attacks Fossil Fuel Companies at NY Times Event (VIDEO)

Al Gore spoke at the ‘New York Times’s Climate Forward’ event this week and lashed out at fossil fuel companies.

This has become standard operating procedure for Democrats these days. They are all trying to outdo each other on their outrage over safe and affordable energy.

Do you think Mr. Gore rode his bike to this event, or is it more likely that he flew a private jet?

Breitbart News reports:

Climate Change Alarmist Al Gore Declares War on Fossil Fuel Industry Climate change alarmist and former United States Vice President Al Gore has blasted the fossil fuel industry, accusing oil and gas companies of “using the atmosphere as an open sewer.” Mr. Gore, whose climate rants have grown progressively more unhinged, said this week that fossil fuel companies are “digging and drilling and pumping up the fossilized remains of dead animals and plants and burning them in ways that use the atmosphere as an open sewer, threatening the future of humanity.” Like many prophets of climate Armageddon, Gore has sought to pin the blame for opposition to alarmism on the selfish interests of fuel companies, rather than recognize a growing scientific challenge to claims of a climate emergency. Fossil fuel industries, he said, “have portrayed themselves as the source of trusted advice that we need to solve this crisis,” but in reality they are responding to “powerful incentives” to keep the need for fossil fuels alive. It is now clear that the fossil fuel companies were not “sincere in saying that they wanted to be a meaningful part of bringing solutions to this crisis,” Gore said. “Fossil fuel industry speaks with forked tongue.”

See the video below:

Al Gore warned that fossil fuel interests are trying to co-opt the battle against climate change, noting at The New York Times’s Climate Forward event on Thursday that the UN had appointed a top oil executive to lead this year’s global climate talks. https://t.co/GPpjVZyzKz pic.twitter.com/UsMyFpU1ed — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 21, 2023

Climate change activism has become a huge industry and we have Al Gore to thank for that.

Has he ever been right about anything?