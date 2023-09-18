Chuck Schumer and Democrats Change Senate Dress Code for First Time in History so John Fetterman Can Dress Like a Slob

It’s a new week of Democrats breaking down societal norms and tossing tradition.

Senate leader Chuck Schumer tossed the Senate dress code for the first time so that John Fetterman, the brain-damaged senator from Pennsylvania, can dress like a slob in the chamber.

This new rule starts this week.

Staffers will still be forced to follow the old dress codes.

The Examiner reported:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has quietly told the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms to cease enforcement of a formal dress code for its members.

The altered rule will take effect this week, according to a Senate official who spoke to Axios, which first reported on the change.

“Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor. I will continue to wear a suit,” Schumer said in a statement.

Staff members will still be required to follow the old dress code, but the changes will likely have the most impact on Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), who is notorious for wearing his signature hoodie and gym shorts combination over business attire that is traditionally required in the Senate chamber.

John Fetterman with his wife.
