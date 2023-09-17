China Expert Warns Communist Regime is ‘One Military Machine’



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘We are in an us-or-them fight’

A recognized expert on China and its agenda, Gatestone Institute distinguished senior fellow Gordon Chang, the author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” is warning the U.S. that it is time for a “people’s war” against the Communist regime.

“We are in an us-or-them fight,” he wrote in his warning published at The Gatestone Institute.

He noted that regime already has said exactly that about the U.S., with the PLA Daily of the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army stating, this year, “A people’s war is a total war, and its strategy and tactics require the overall mobilization of political, economic, cultural, diplomatic, military, and other power resources, the integrated use of multiple forms of struggle and combat methods.”

Chang pointed out a claim from Joe Biden’s Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, who just last month said, “I want to be clear that we do not seek to decouple or to hold China’s economy back.”

“Well, why not, Madam Secretary? The U.S. should be holding the Chinese economy back. In fact, we should be doing more than just that. Washington should be trying to end the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is time to declare a ‘people’s war’ against the CCP. We are in an us-or-them fight.”

He said China’s regime already is “conducting ‘unrestricted warfare’ against America,” meaning it deliberately used COVID-19 against America, is using Chinese fentanyl gangs, and worse.

He explains that the CCP, “with strident anti-Americanism, is establishing a justification to strike America. As James Lilley, the great American ambassador to Beijing, said, the Chinese always telegraph their punches. They are now telegraphing punches.”

That regime is getting desperate because of the economic problems it faces.

“It can be no coincidence that, as the country’s economy deteriorates and markets fall, China’s external behavior has become even more belligerent. For instance, Beijing, by interfering with Philippine vessels resupplying an outpost at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, has been risking war.”

He wondered about Joe Biden appearing “oblivious” to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s actions.