China Expert Warns Communist Regime is ‘One Military Machine’

‘We are in an us-or-them fight’
A recognized expert on China and its agenda, Gatestone Institute distinguished senior fellow Gordon Chang, the author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” is warning the U.S. that it is time for a “people’s war” against the Communist regime.
“We are in an us-or-them fight,” he wrote in his warning published at The Gatestone Institute.
He noted that regime already has said exactly that about the U.S., with the PLA Daily of the Communist Party’s People’s Liberation Army stating, this year, “A people’s war is a total war, and its strategy and tactics require the overall mobilization of political, economic, cultural, diplomatic, military, and other power resources, the integrated use of multiple forms of struggle and combat methods.”
Chang pointed out a claim from Joe Biden’s Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, who just last month said, “I want to be clear that we do not seek to decouple or to hold China’s economy back.”
“Well, why not, Madam Secretary? The U.S. should be holding the Chinese economy back. In fact, we should be doing more than just that. Washington should be trying to end the rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It is time to declare a ‘people’s war’ against the CCP. We are in an us-or-them fight.”
He said China’s regime already is “conducting ‘unrestricted warfare’ against America,” meaning it deliberately used COVID-19 against America, is using Chinese fentanyl gangs, and worse.
He explains that the CCP, “with strident anti-Americanism, is establishing a justification to strike America. As James Lilley, the great American ambassador to Beijing, said, the Chinese always telegraph their punches. They are now telegraphing punches.”
That regime is getting desperate because of the economic problems it faces.
“It can be no coincidence that, as the country’s economy deteriorates and markets fall, China’s external behavior has become even more belligerent. For instance, Beijing, by interfering with Philippine vessels resupplying an outpost at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, has been risking war.”
He wondered about Joe Biden appearing “oblivious” to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s actions.
Biden even expressed his hope that China will “succeed economically.”
“Biden’s comments are at best perplexing in light of both China’s malicious actions against America and his awareness that the country, as he proclaimed in August at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Utah, is a ‘ticking time bomb.’ ‘That’s not good, because when bad folks have problems, they do bad things,’ he noted,” explained Chang.
Nevertheless, Biden is declining to adopt adequate measures to defend the U.S.
Chang charged that tech sanctions from the U.S. on China are ineffective, because new products are being delivered to Chinese companies, and their advances automatically are accessed by the government.
“Anything that a civilian organization possesses can be – and is – pipelined to the Chinese military,” he said.
“It’s a warning to America: The just-released Mate 60 Pro smartphone of Huawei Technologies contains chips from SMIC, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China’s largest contract chip-maker. SMIC sold those chips to Huawei in violation of U.S. sanctions, including the Commerce Department’s Foreign Direct Product Rule. U.S. sanctions applied because the chips in the new phone were made with U.S. technology. The U.S. Commerce Department allowed transfers of American technology to SMIC on the condition there would be no transfers to Huawei.”
And his warning included, “Xi’s regime is mobilizing all of the country’s civilians for war. The Chinese leader never misses an opportunity to talk about it. China’s regime is clearly planning to wage ‘kinetic’ war — the type Americans are used to seeing in the movies — on America.”
“Americans should take their enemy as it is, not the way they would like it to be. So Secretary Raimondo needs to say that, yes, the United States will take all measures to defend itself from China. And Biden must start telling the world that China is America’s enemy,” he said.
