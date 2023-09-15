Socialist Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Wants to Open Taxpayer-Funded City-Owned Grocery Stores

by

Now that so many businesses are fleeing crime-ridden Chicago, including grocery stores, the city’s new Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to open grocery stores that would be owned by the city.

What could possibly go wrong?

Does Johnson think that city owned stores won’t get robbed like privately owned supermarkets?

Breitbart News reports:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Wants to Open City-Owned Grocery Stores

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) is looking into opening taxpayer-funded, city-owned grocery stores in areas in which businesses have pulled out due to rampant crime.

Johnson announced a partnership with the Economic Security Project to look into the possibility of opening city-owned grocery stores. The first step in the partnership will be to perform a feasibility study, but the city did not provide a timeline, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Johnson claimed his administration is “committed to advancing innovative, whole-of-government approaches to address these inequities.”

The mayor said in a statement:

All Chicagoans deserve to live near convenient, affordable, healthy grocery options. We know access to grocery stores is already a challenge for many residents, especially on the South and West sides. A better, stronger, safer future is one where our youth and our communities have access to the tools and resources they need to thrive. My administration is committed to advancing innovative, whole-of-government approaches to address these inequities.

Sounds kind of socialist, doesn’t it?

This has bad idea written all over it.

In a matter of years, this program would be bloated, broke and rife with corruption.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.