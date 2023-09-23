Charlie Kirk and Rosanne Barr Play Word Association Game and the Results are Hilarious (Video)

Charlie Kirk, Founder and President of Turning Point USA, interviewed comedian Roseanne Barr on his podcast recently and the results were hilarious.
During the interview, Kirk asked Barr to play a world association game and describe a list of people using only on word and her answers mirror what is on the minds of most Americans.
Kirk: Zelinksy
Barr: Criminal
Kirk: Putin
Barr: Scary
Kirk: Elon Musk
Barr: Scary
Kirk: Donald Trump
Barr: King
Kirk: Hilary Clinton
Barr: Satan
Kirk: Michelle Obama
Barr: Satan
Kirk: Joan Rivers
Barr: Victim
Kirk: Of?
Barr: Satan
Kirk: Kamala Harris
Barr: Satan
Kirk: Lebron James
Barr: Cuckoo
Kirk: Tucker Carlson
Barr: King
Kirk: Jimmy Kimmel
Barr: Freak
Kirk: I’m gonna save a good one for last…Nancy Pelosi
Barr: Satan’s Boss
Watch:
Ever wonder what the first word Roseanne Barr thinks of when she hears the name “Hillary Clinton?”
THIS and MORE in a hilarious episode with @therealroseanne ⬇️https://t.co/iRD22H0bIc pic.twitter.com/w9vcpilBLl
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 22, 2023
Barr joined Kirk to discuss what is like to go from the biggest name in TV comedy to getting canceled off the face of the Earth. Listen to the entire interview below.