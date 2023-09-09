California Governor Gavin Newsom Claims He is Not Running for President in 2024 (VIDEO)

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently stated that he is not running for president in 2024.

For months now, Newsom has been causing speculation that he is running. He is constantly traveling to other states and getting into public arguments with Republicans, most specifically Ron DeSantis.

This statement on 2024 makes it look like he got a phone call from someone.

The Hill reports:

Newsom says it’s time to ‘move on’ from 2024 speculation, Harris ‘lined up’ after Biden California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) says it’s time to “move on” from speculation that he might run in the 2024 White House race. “Filing deadlines haven’t passed. [If] President Biden doesn’t run, why shouldn’t we consider you a likely candidate?” Chuck Todd asked Newsom in an interview set to air Sunday morning on “Meet the Press” on NBC. “Well, I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up, and the filing deadlines are quickly coming to pass and I think we need to move past this notion that he’s not going to run,” Newsom said. “President Biden is going to run, and we’re looking forward to getting him reelected.” Pressed on how he responds to private calls about 2024, Newsom said, “Time to move on. Let’s go.” Newsom, who has long been considered a possible presidential contender, has repeatedly said he won’t run for the White House in 2024, even in the hypothetical that Biden, 80, decides against a reelection bid.

Here’s the video:

Gavin Newsom says he will not be running for President in 2024 The only people I’ve heard say they think he was going to run are Republicans

pic.twitter.com/gLByYqPuYb — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 8, 2023

It really looks like someone got to him and told him he needed to say this.

He will run eventually. If not in 2024 then in 2028. All you have to do is watch his actions. He clearly wants the job and thinks he would be just great.