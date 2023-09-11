Burbank Democrat Mayor Gets Spanked by Drag Queen at “Child-Friendly” Democratic Fundraiser (VIDEO)

Burbank city Mayor Konstantine Anthony was filmed getting spanked by a drag queen at a fundraiser for a Democratic senate candidate in California. The controversy reached new heights when social media account LibsofTikTok claimed that children were present at the event.

“Another day, another wildly inappropriate drag show…but wait! This one’s somehow worse. At a drag-themed fundraiser for a Democratic senate candidate in California, Burbank city mayor Konstantine Anthony got SPANKED by a drag queen. And kids were present,” LibsofTiktok wrote on her Substack.

WATCH:

WATCH: Konstantine Anthony- the Mayor of Burbank, California, received a spanking from a drag queen in front of children at a Democrat campaign event yesterday. Full story here! https://t.co/G6BudDFuGs pic.twitter.com/Dxb5bJ9Cuw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2023

When called out in the original video’s comments section, Mayor Konstantine Anthony’s response was far from apologetic: “Jealous??”

This attitude has prompted many to question whether the mayor thinks this type of behavior is appropriate, especially given that he previously approved the lewd book “Gender Queer” for availability in Burbank schools.

However, the controversy took another turn when the age restriction for the event came into question. The mayor claimed that the event was a “private 21+ event” and that “no children were present.”

“Actually, there weren’t any children at this private 21+ event. But of course, lying is totally on brand for you,” Anthony responded to LibsofTiktok’s post.

“So why does the advertisement say 15+?” LibsofTiktok refuted.

This statement contradicted the drag queen performer’s Instagram post, which noted the event was open to individuals ages 15 and up while also stating it was “not suitable for children.”

So why does the advertisement say 15+? pic.twitter.com/nPjmPQyzx0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

After being confronted with lying about the age requirement, the mayor responded to these conflicting claims: “Regardless of advertising, there were no children at the event. But you weren’t there, so you wouldn’t know. Easier to speculate and lie, right?”

“You lied and you were caught. You lost all credibility. Hope the spanking was worth it bro,” LibsofTiktok wrote.

“So you agree that no children were in attendance?” Anthony responded.

“So you agree you lied about it being a private 21+ event?” LibsofTiktok argued.

Some might say that @KonstantineinCA got a second spanking this weekend… pic.twitter.com/r6KaOr3uFM — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) September 11, 2023

LibsofTiktok posted a photo of a kid allegedly present at the event.

Where’s your proof? You apparently think 15-year-olds are 21. You lied about the age requirements. You checked everyone’s ID’s before getting your spanking? Nobody believes you that everyone there was over 21. You lost all your credibility. You lied. Also here’s a photo of a kid… pic.twitter.com/1HNZkBmxiW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

Natalie Winters, co-host and executive editor of Steve Bannon’s War Room, discovered some disturbing pro-pedophilia tweets from the mayor.

One tweet reads, “Yay! #PeterSarsgaard makes pedophilia is cool again!!! #AnEducation.”