BREAKING UPDATE: Suspect in Ambush Killing of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Standoff (VIDEO)

A suspect in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested on Monday after a standoff.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was fatally shot in an ambush attack. The incident occurred in Palmdale, California, and has left the community reeling and law enforcement agencies on high alert as the suspect remains at large.

Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a 30-year-old field training officer, was shot on Saturday just outside the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at the corner of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q.

According to FOX News national correspondent Bill Melugin, the deputy was “ambushed and shot in the back of his head while in his patrol car.”

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was taken into custody on Monday morning after a standoff. Salazar surrendered after law enforcement deployed a chemical agent.

KABC reported:

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy while he was in his patrol vehicle in Palmdale has been arrested, authorities confirmed. Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, was taken into custody early Monday morning after barricading himself in a home for several hours, Sheriff Robert Luna said during a press conference. “Thirty-six hours after the murder of our deputy, the men and women of our department arrested him early this morning.” Luna said community members came forward on Sunday with information that led homicide detectives to identify the then-outstanding suspect. On Monday, authorities served a search warrant at a home on Barrinson Street. They surrounded the property and called all the occupants out but Salazar barricaded himself inside.

WATCH: