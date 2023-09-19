Breaking Poll: 50% of Independents Support Impeaching Dirty Joe Biden – Despite ZERO Media Coverage of His Numerous Criminal Actions

50% of Independent voters now support impeaching Old Joe according to the latest YouGov/CBS poll.

This is despite zero minutes of coverage by the fake news mainstream media on the numerous Biden crimes.

The far left mainstream media has shown NO interest in reporting on this historic scandal.

The inquiry into Biden just started.

Fifty percent of independent voters believe House Republicans should impeach President Joe Biden, a YouGov/CBS News poll recently found.

Although House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry just last week into the president, 50 percent of independent voters already believe House Republicans should move beyond the impeachment inquiry to impeach the president.

The other 50 percent of independent voters remain unconvinced that Republicans should impeach Joe Biden.

Eighty-one percent of Republicans support an impeachment, with 19 percent opposition. Among Democrats, 12 percent support impeachment. Eighty-eight percent do not.

It’s not just his millions he made in foreign bribery schemes that are making waves with honest voters.

Joe Biden is also responsible for the largest invasion of illegal aliens into one country in history.

Over seven million illegal aliens have walked into the open southern border since Joe Biden took office.

Bill Melugin reported on Monday that he witnessed the largest mass crossings he had ever seen last night in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The good news for Joe Biden is that Republican leadership is too weak to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas or Joe Biden for their destruction of the US international border.

