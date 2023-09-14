BREAKING!… Lara Logan Drops Her Much-Anticipated Production – “The Matthew Perna Story, Part 1” From “The Rest of the Story” Series – WATCH IT HERE AND PASS IT ON!

Investigative journalist Lara Logan announced the release her most important investigative series to date – “The Rest of the Story.”

Lara Logan is a South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent. She was formerly the Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent at CBS News.

Lara Logan has been filming for months on her latest project “The Rest of the Story” with Sovren Media.

The historic production series includes appearances by The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, Cara Castronuova, J6 family members, and numerous January 6 defendants.

On Thursday Truth in Media released the first segment in “The Rest of the Story” series – “The Matthew Perna Story, Part 1.”

From today’s video, the last thing Matthew Perna told his Aunt Geri before he died, “I love you too Aunt Geri and I’m sorry you lost all of your friends because of me.”

Matthew then took his life after the Biden regime threatened him with jail time and court dates after he walked into the US Capitol on January 6.

Matthew Perna was a Bernie Sanders fan until Trump came along. Then he was treated as a terrorist. Find out how a man who’d never been in trouble in his life ended up on the FBI wanted list after January 6th. pic.twitter.com/e05pfKoUOJ — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) September 14, 2023

Lara will cover several stories ignored by the fake news including the Matthew Perna story.

Lara will finally give the Rosanne Boyland story the airtime she deserves.