BREAKING: House Republicans Fail to Pass Short-Term Spending Bill as Government Shutdown Looms

House Republicans on Friday failed to pass a 30-day stopgap funding bill as a government shutdown looms.

Speaker McCarthy’s bill would have funded the government until October 31.

Lawmakers are up against a September 30th midnight (Oct.1 at 12:01 am) deadline.

House defeats McCarthy’s bill to avoid a shutdown, 232-198 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 29, 2023

CNBC reported:

House GOP leaders on Friday failed to pass a partisan, short-term spending bill with fewer than two days left to fund the federal government and avoid a shutdown. Speaker Kevin McCarthy pitched the bill as a way for his fellow Republicans to buy time to pass a slate of individual agency spending bills. “We actually need a stop-gap measure to allow the House to continue to finish its work, to make sure our military gets paid, to make sure our border agents get paid as we finish the job that we’re supposed to do,” McCarthy told reporters.

Don’t worry because Ukraine is still getting US taxpayer money. McCarthy made sure Ukraine would still get

The House approved an additional $300 million aid for Ukraine. The decision came late Thursday night with a 311-117 vote.

The aid for Ukraine was initially part of a larger Pentagon funding bill for the fiscal year 2024.

Congressman Matt Gaetz was one of the leading Republicans who voted against McCarthy’s short-term bill.

“Last night, House Republicans agreed that we wouldn’t fund DHS unless e-verify was passed because we’d have to take a vote on HR 2,” Gaetz said on Friday morning. “Today, 11 hours later, the Continuing Resolution being considered strips mandatory e-verify and worsens our position on the border.”

“I’m voting NO!” he said.

VIDEO: