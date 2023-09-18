BORDER INVASION UPDATE: Record Crowds of Illegal Migrants Flood Across Open Border in Eagle Pass, Texas as Thousands Stream Through Panama on Way to US (VIDEO)

Massive crowds pictured streaming across the US southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas on Sept. 18, 2023. (Bill Melugin video screengrab)

The border invasion is worsening.

Over 7 million illegals walked across the US southern border in Joe Biden’s first three years in office.

The numbers are growing. Bill Melugin reported on Monday that he witnessed the largest mass crossings he had ever seen last night in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Republicans are too weak to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas or Joe Biden for their destruction of the US international border and the preventable invasion.

FOX News border expert Bill Melugin reported: “One of the largest mass illegal crossings we have ever seen took place in Eagle Pass, TX this morning, w/ Border Patrol sources telling us over 2,200 people crossed there since midnight. It happened right next to the port of entry, as illegal immigrants continue to ignore Biden admin messaging of “do not come”, & do not fear the promised “consequences” for crossing illegally. Videos from source in MX & our FOX drone team on US side.”

The videos in this tweet are shocking.

This is a planned invasion and destruction of our country. All thanks to the Democrats and weak Republicans.

Ben Bergquam published video from the Darien Pass in Panama last week. Over 4,000 people in one day passed through the area on their way to the open US border.

Send them all to Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

