Biden Border Crisis: Another Dead Body Pulled Out of Rio Grande Days After 2 Migrant Children Drowned in Same Area (VIDEO)

The Biden border crisis is a never-ending tragedy for our nation.

Illegal aliens are dying as they cross the Rio Grande. The body of a middle-aged man who drowned was pulled from the Rio Grande on Thursday morning. To make things even worse, a 3-year-old boy drowned Wednesday, and a 10-year-old last week in the same area. This is a common occurrence thanks to the Biden Regime’s border policies.

Another body was just pulled from the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass this morning. Middle aged male.

3-year-old boy drowned here yesterday.

10-year-old boy drowned here last week.

Every time we come here, there are multiple drownings, for 2+ years now.

Video courtesy: @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/3PPlemNYuB — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

Hordes of illegal aliens crossed over into Eagle Pass, Texas before sunrise and it hasn’t stopped.

According to CBP, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 illegal aliens were encountered at the border.

The Border Patrol Union on Wednesday reported that more than 100,000 illegal aliens were ordered to be released by the Biden Regime in the last three weeks.

Eagle Pass, TX right now. Illegal crossings began before sunrise and haven’t stopped. pic.twitter.com/lvJShQTBis — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

The illegals are arriving in large groups. It is difficult to imagine the short and long-term consequences of these criminal acts of our government to allow and even celebrate this evil.

Large groups beginning to cross illegally again into Eagle Pass, TX this morning. pic.twitter.com/WNtnDwZXtZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

These horrific tragedies are not isolated incidents. Last year, The Gateway Pundit reported on a mass drowning of illegals in the Rio Grande.

Eight illegal aliens were found dead that day alone.

In September 2022, authorities announced that eight illegal immigrants had drowned and 37 others had been rescued while attempting to cross the Rio Grande into the United States.

Officials from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency stated last year that the incident seemed to be the deadliest mass drowning near the border in recent years.

Officials have stated that the drownings took place last September after a large group of immigrants attempted to cross the Rio Grande. The river’s currents were moving quickly as a result of many days of rainfall, Texas Tribune reported.

“Border Patrol agents and other CBP personnel rescued 37 people from the river who were part of a larger group of 53 taken into U.S. custody, according to a CBP statement. Authorities arrested an additional 39 migrants on the Mexican side of the river,” the outlet reported.

“During the rescue effort along the river, U.S. agents recovered the bodies of six drowning victims and Mexican authorities found two others, according to CBP. The agency did not provide information about the nationalities of the victims or their ages, but families with children have been crossing through the area in recent months,” the outlet added.

The search and rescue operations for other possible victims continue, according to CBP.