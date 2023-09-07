Bill Maher Knocks the Hollywood Writer Strike: ‘They Kind of Believe That You’re Owed a Living’ (VIDEO)

Bill Maher has been very red-pilled lately.

On a recent podcast with comedian Jim Gaffigan, Maher knocked the Hollywood writers who are currently on strike, saying that they believe they are owed a living.

He stresses that he likes writers, including the writers on his own show, but calls them out for being tribal on politics and for not realizing that show business is a sink or swim industry where not everyone makes it.

Breitbart News has details:

Bill Maher: Striking Hollywood Writers Not Owed a Living Wage Speaking with fellow comedian Jim Gaffigan on the Club Random podcast, Maher, whose own show Real Time on HBO was shut down due to the strike, felt that the writers had some “kooky” requests. “They’re asking for a lot of things that are, like, kooky,” Maher said. “What I find objectionable about the philosophy of the strike [is] it seems to be, they have really morphed a long way from 2007’s strike, where they kind of believe that you’re owed a living as a writer, and you’re not. This is show business. This is the make-or-miss league.”… “I feel for my writers. I love my writers. I’m one of my writers. But there’s a big other side to it,” Mahersaid. “And a lot of people are being hurt besides them — a lot of people who don’t make as much money as them in this bipartisan world we have where you’re just in one camp or the other, there’s no in between.” “You’re either for the strike like they’re fucking Che Guevara out there, you know, like, this is Cesar Chavez’s lettuce picking strike — or you’re with Trump. There’s no difference — there’s only two camps. And it’s much more complicated than that,” he continued.

Watch the video below:

If anyone needs another reason to ignore Bill Maher. He loves his writers, he just doesn’t think they deserve a living wage. 👀

pic.twitter.com/5aQXikiz5g — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) September 5, 2023

The longer this strike goes on, the higher the chances that it could actually destroy Hollywood as we know it.

Not everyone thinks that’s a bad thing.