Bill Clinton Walks Down the Street in East Hampton… And Nobody Pays Attention to Him (VIDEO)

77-year-old Bill Clinton was out and about in East Hampton, New York on Thursday and no one paid attention to him.

The former president was spotted strolling down Main Street as he made his way to BookHampton.

No one noticed Bill Clinton.

In fact, a passerby bumped into Clinton as she tried to walk past him. He was in her way.

Bill Clinton steps out in public. Nobody pays a lick of attention to him pic.twitter.com/Byrx40ZLjz — Tux Zito (@tuxzito1234) September 1, 2023

Clinton chatted with a BookHampton bookseller on Thursday.

“Kicking off Labor Day Weekend with former President Bill Clinton!… Our wonderful bookseller Holly said it was so great to chat about recommendations with him and they share very similar taste in books! Thanks for shopping local, President Clinton!” BookHampton boasted in a Facebook post featuring a picture of a smiling Bill Clinton.

The Clintons have been vacationing in the ritzy Hamptons for the last week or so.

Last week Hillary Clinton was spotted hiking in the Hamptons after celebrating Bill Clinton’s 77th birthday.

Hillary, 75, was looking a little rough as she walked at a distance from her husband Bill.