Biden Regime Sues Tesla For Racial Harassment and Retaliation Against Black Employees

The Biden Regime once again targeted Elon Musk and sued Tesla alleging retaliation and discrimination against black employees.

The federal lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

“The EEOC investigated Tesla after EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows filed a commissioner’s charge alleging that Tesla violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by subjecting Black employees to an unlawful hostile work environment and retaliating against employees for opposing harassment. Title VII prohibits racial harassment and requires employers who receive harassment complaints to take prompt and appropriate action to investigate and stop it.” The US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

Via the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission:

Electric car maker Tesla, Inc., violated federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and by subjecting some of these workers to retaliation for opposing the harassment, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a lawsuit filed today. According to the EEOC’s suit, since at least 2015 to the present, Black employees at Tesla’s Fremont, California manufacturing facilities have routinely endured racial abuse, pervasive stereotyping, and hostility as well as epithets such as variations of the N-word, “monkey,” “boy,” and “black b*tch.” Slurs were used casually and openly in high-traffic areas and at worker hubs. Black employees regularly encountered graffiti, including variations of the N-word, swastikas, threats, and nooses, on desks and other equipment, in bathroom stalls, within elevators, and even on new vehicles rolling off the production line, the EEOC said. The EEOC’s investigation also found that those who raised objections to racial hostility suffered various forms of retaliation, including terminations, changes in job duties, transfers, and other adverse employment actions.

ABC News reported:

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against Tesla, alleging the company engaged in racial harassment and discrimination. The complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, comes following an EEOC investigation into Tesla's treatment of Black employees.

The Biden Regime has been harassing Elon Musk ever since he publicly announced he would be purchasing Twitter.

Last month the DOJ filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, claiming their hiring policies discriminate against refugees and asylees.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) targeted Elon Musk’s Twitter.

In April 2022 it was revealed Elon Musk’s initial Twitter stock buy was under FTC ‘scrutiny’ over possible failure to report the purchases to antitrust regulators.

It was also recently reported that the DOJ expanded its investigation into Tesla for funding Elon Musk’s glass house.