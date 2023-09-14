Biden Regime Issues Marching Orders to Mainstream Media Cranks Over Brewing Impeachment: “It’s Time for the Media to Ramp Up Its Scrutiny of House Republicans”

They don’t even pretend to be fair and impartial anymore. They’re completely out and open with their devotion to the Democrat party.
Why hide it when everybody knows it?
The Biden regime issued marching orders today to the hundreds of mainstream media outlets to start ramp up scrutin
crimes and misdemeanors.”
But House Republicans are publicly stating they have uncovered none of these things.
“After nearly 9 months of investigating, House Republicans haven’t been able to turn up any evidence of the President doing anything wrong.”
— Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023
This is the same mainstream media that pushed Trump’s perfectly normal phone call with Ukraine as a tool of impeachment.
Now we know that Trump was right and the Bidens have been shaking down the Ukrainians for years.
CNN reported on the demands on their content by the Biden regime.
No doubt, the execs at CNN are already altering programming to fulfill their duties.
Via CNN:
The White House sent a letter to top US news executives on Wednesday, urging them to intensify their scrutiny of House Republicans after Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, despite having found no evidence of a crime.
“It’s time for the media to ramp up its scrutiny of House Republicans for opening an impeachment inquiry based on lies,” Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office, wrote in the letter, which was first obtained by CNN.
The letter, which said an impeachment inquiry with no supporting evidence should “set off alarm bells for news organizations,” was sent to executives helming the nation’s largest news organizations, including CNN, The New York Times, Fox News, the Associated Press, CBS News, and others, a White House official familiar with the matter said.
The correspondence comes one day after McCarthy announced that he had directed three House committees to begin an impeachment inquiry into Biden.