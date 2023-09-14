Biden Regime Issues Marching Orders to Mainstream Media Cranks Over Brewing Impeachment: “It’s Time for the Media to Ramp Up Its Scrutiny of House Republicans”

They don’t even pretend to be fair and impartial anymore. They’re completely out and open with their devotion to the Democrat party.

Why hide it when everybody knows it?

The Biden regime issued marching orders today to the hundreds of mainstream media outlets to start ramp up scrutin

crimes and misdemeanors.”

But House Republicans are publicly stating they have uncovered none of these things. “After nearly 9 months of investigating, House Republicans haven’t been able to turn up any evidence of the President doing anything wrong.” — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiReports) September 13, 2023

This is the same mainstream media that pushed Trump’s perfectly normal phone call with Ukraine as a tool of impeachment.

Now we know that Trump was right and the Bidens have been shaking down the Ukrainians for years.

CNN reported on the demands on their content by the Biden regime.

No doubt, the execs at CNN are already altering programming to fulfill their duties.

Via CNN: