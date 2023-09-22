Biden to Install Anti-2nd Amendment Activists in White House

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

Expected to reveal office on ‘gun violence prevention’

Very soon, American taxpayers could be paying for a special campaign endorsed by Joe Biden that would lobby against the Second Amendment rights they now have.

A report at the Epoch Times cites word that Biden soon will announce a new “White House office on gun violence prevention.”

The Times reveals, “According to published reports, the office will be staffed by gun control activists from Everytown for Gun Safety, the organization started by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and the Community Justice Action Fund.”

The executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation, Alan Gottlieb, told the Times that simply puts the gun ban lobby “on the White House payroll.”

It was in a post on X that gun control advocate David Hogg was celebrating. He was attending Marjory Stoneman Douglas High when a shooting happened there.

He claimed, “Young people and their families have been fighting for this for years. This office of gun violence prevention exists because #GenZ and #millennials voted and voted again.”

The Times reported that Aidan Johnston, of Gun Owners of America, was warning that Biden may be scheming to declare an “emergency” to ban guns, much as New Mexico Gov. Michelle Grisham did in her failed gun ban for Albuquerque, a move that was immediately halted by a federal court.

The report continued, “He agreed with Mr. Gottlieb that the plan amounts to paying activists to find ways to deny Americans constitutional rights.”

Gun control extremists have been lobbying for Biden to take substantive action ever since he took office. His administration, in fact, has bypassed Congress with rules and regulations that impose more and more restrictions on firearms and their owners.

Rules from the ATF over braces, zero-tolerance practices and creating a new definition for a “gun dealer” already have prompted lawsuits over the constitutional rights that are involved.

Johnston said Congress, in fact, is working on the situation, with the proposed “Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act” from Sen. Mike Braun, R-In., and Rep. Michael Cloud, T-Texas.

It would circumvent plans that Grisham used to declare an emergency and try to ban firearms.

“This legislation is needed now more than ever. Congress needs to vote on the Braun/Cloud legislation,” he told the Times.

