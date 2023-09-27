Ukrainian troops are surrendering in droves, Russian TASS news agency claims, to the extent that Moscow has set up a special radio frequency so Ukrainian soldiers wishing to survive the Meat Grinder can do so safely.

Approximately 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to the Russians using the special 149.200 “Volga” radio frequency, which has been operating since mid-summer, TASS reported.

“Now more than 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen have already chosen life and used the 149.200 ‘Volga’ frequency to surrender. The captives are being fed; they are being provided with all necessary medical care,” a source told TASS, saying the radio frequency works along the entire front.

The operational source noted the number of Ukrainian soldiers surrendering has increased recently. There is a pro-Russian underground active within Ukraine, the source said, who inform soldiers about how to surrender.

“There have already been cases in (the frontline village of) Rabotino when Ukrainian fighters made use of the 149.200 ‘Volga’ frequency to surrender in entire groups,” the Union of Veterans of the Special Military Operation told TASS.

The 149.200 frequency, is designed to be used by Ukrainian soldiers who want to surrender to reach the Russian military, saving the Ukrainian servicemen from risking their lives crossing minefields to reach the Russian lines. According to Moscow’s latest estimates , Kiev has lost more than 17,000 servicemen this month alone. The total number of Ukrainian troops killed since the counteroffensive began has now surpassed 83,000, with over 10,000 pieces of heavy military hardware destroyed, the Russian military claims.