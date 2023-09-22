Steve Bannon Unleashes on the Murdochs: ‘President Trump Will Return Like Cincinnatus and Murdoch Can’t Do Anything To Stop It’ (Video)

Steve Bannon was on fire on The War Room when discussing Fox News and the Murdoch family.

On Thursday, Rupert Murdoch announced will step down as chairman of Fox Corporation and Fox News.

He shared that his son, Lachlan Murdoch ,will become the sole chairman of both companies.

Bannon shared on his show:

When you’re watching Fox, you’re not watching Fox….what you are watching is the Murdochs, okay. The Murdochs have Paul Ryan on their Board for a reason. That reason is that they are they controlled opposition, and they are the Uniparty, and they are going to put the Uniparty people up there.

Bannon continued:

They were the ones that provided the media cover for the stealing…the calling in Arizona, to give the left-wing media media coverage…to then flip all when we know they were stealing it overnight…and stealing in Arizona…and that was Fox and Rupert Murdoch..that’s an unforgivable sin.

With everything that’s happened to President Trump, and that’s why I always refer to him as Cincinnatus…that figure in Roman history, the general that retired and went back to his farm and then came back again against everything about his family in his life….and then in retirement came back to save Rome again.

That’s Donald Trump. They used to call Washington Cincinnatus. Trump is a modern Cincinnatus.

…if Trump just gone back to Mar-a-Lago and just, you know, run his business and bought more golf courses and built more hotels, none of this would be happening.

That was directly because a hero came back to say “No, I need to continue to lead this movement, to save the Republic.”

And what was Rupert Murdoch’s response to that? “We are going to make him a non-person.”

Donald Trump is Cincinnatus and a hero to the American people and will go down in history as a hero. And you, sir, are a foreign scumbag that has done nothing but destroy this country.

Watch the full segment here: