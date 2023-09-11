BAD TRIP: Canada’s Justin Trudeau Stranded in New Delhi After Plane Breaks Down – G20 Fiasco Included Scolding by Indian PM Modi

Globalist poster boy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is having a rough couple of days in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

While the visit was pretty much guaranteed to be something of an anti-climax – after Canadians paused talks early in the month with the Indian hosts about a trade agreement – it was even worse than anticipated, including a scolding by PM Narendra Modi and culminating with the delegation stranded in Delhi after the Canadian plane broke down.

Bloomberg Reported:

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian delegation are stuck in New Delhi after his aircraft experienced technical issues, an inauspicious end to a trip that included criticism from the Indian government.

Trudeau, government staff and journalists traveling with the prime minister were set to leave India on Sunday night after the Group of 20 leaders’ summit. It’s unclear when and how they will be able to depart the country. ‘These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made’, a statement from Trudeau’s office said.”

During a unscheduled bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi criticized Canada for allowing Sikh secessionist groups to operate in the country.

“The nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well,” the ministry said. “It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats.”

Separatist Sikh groups held a referendum in Canada asking whether their majority regions in India should be independent.

Trudeau: “Obviously Canada will always defend freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, peaceful protest. That’s something that’s extremely important to us. At the same time as we are always there to prevent violence, to push back against hatred,” he said a news conference in the Indian capital. “It’s important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada.”

This is hardly a new issue between the countries. Canada has the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab in India.

Reuters reported:

“New Delhi has been long sensitive to Sikh protesters in Canada. In June, India criticized Canada for allowing a float in a parade depicting the 1984 assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, perceived to be glorification of violence by Sikh separatists.

‘They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship’, the Indian statement said.”

Relations the two countries remain tense. The Canadian government, earlier this month, paused talks on a proposed trade treaty with India, months after announcing that they aimed to seal an initial agreement this year.