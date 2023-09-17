Armed Man Lawfully Protests Outside of Joe Biden’s Delaware Home

An armed man wearing a neon yellow and orange safety vest lawfully protested near Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home on Sunday.

Delaware is an open-carry state.

The protester held a sign that read, “BIDEN$ ARE CRIMINAL$ – 20 $HELL COMPANIE$?! – WHERE’S THE LAPTOP? – 10% FOR THE BIG GUY”

The Daily Mail reported:

A man with a gun was spotted protesting near President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home on Sunday. The man, dressed in a yellow and orange safety vest, carried a sign that read on one side, ‘Bidens are criminals, 20 shell companies?! Where’s the laptop? 10% for the big guy.’ The other side of his sign read, ‘Joe has aliases?! Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, JRN Ware.’ The demonstrator walked by the pool of reporters assigned to cover the president and walked down the road toward the president’s home, with a Secret Service vehicle trailing him.

Joe Biden departed the White House en route to Delaware on Friday evening without taking any questions from reporters.

Biden has spent 384 days — 39.6% of his presidency — on vacation with no visitor logs.

After a disastrous week, Joe Biden shuffled across the South Lawn to Marine One.

Biden is off to Delaware for a weekend getaway. So far, he’s been on vacation for 384 days, which is nearly 40% of his fraudulent presidency, according to RNC Research.pic.twitter.com/I24q9bEtmJ — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) September 15, 2023

Leftists were triggered over the armed protestor.

Democrat strategist Chris Jackson blamed Trump and House Republicans.

“BREAKING An armed man has been spotted near President Biden’s home in Delaware spouting the same utter nonsense House Republicans and Trump have put forward.” Chris Jackson said.

“These idiots are going to get someone hurt or killed and there is no accountability whatsoever. Simply unbelievable,” he said.