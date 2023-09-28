AOC Gets Triggered After Elon Musk Takes Shot at Her “Intelligence” – Was Previously Roasted for Her Response to the Illegal Migrant Crisis (VIDEO)

by
Credit: The Post Millennial

A battle of wits between X owner Elon Musk and AOC is simply unfair.

One is a genius and the richest person alive, the other lacks basic situational awareness and lives off the government dole.

This was once again proven true in a social media spat Wednesday, causing AOC to get triggered at the end.

AOC started things off by mocking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his epic struggle in becoming speaker and the looming government shutdown.

While McCarthy might be deserving of some ridicule, AOC was given a brutal remainder of one of her own recent embarrassing moments.

Conservative activist Ashley St. Clair noticed AOC’s post and roasted the congresswoman for her response to the illegal migrant crisis caused by the Biden regime. The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the harrowing situation in New York City.

In the video, AOC can clearly be seen comparing illegals sent to the Big Apple to the number of legal immigrants who had gone through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954.

Musk had a pretty pithy response to St. Clair’s post, noting the AOC’s lack of intelligence.

Unsurprisingly, AOC was piqued by Musk’s response and vainly tried to tout her “accomplishments” in Congress. She closed by telling Musk to “stay mad,” failing to note the irony in her response.

If AOC was not mad, she would not have responded at all.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.