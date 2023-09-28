AOC Gets Triggered After Elon Musk Takes Shot at Her “Intelligence” – Was Previously Roasted for Her Response to the Illegal Migrant Crisis (VIDEO)

A battle of wits between X owner Elon Musk and AOC is simply unfair.

One is a genius and the richest person alive, the other lacks basic situational awareness and lives off the government dole.

This was once again proven true in a social media spat Wednesday, causing AOC to get triggered at the end.

AOC started things off by mocking House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his epic struggle in becoming speaker and the looming government shutdown.

Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

While McCarthy might be deserving of some ridicule, AOC was given a brutal remainder of one of her own recent embarrassing moments.

Conservative activist Ashley St. Clair noticed AOC’s post and roasted the congresswoman for her response to the illegal migrant crisis caused by the Biden regime. The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported on the harrowing situation in New York City.

In the video, AOC can clearly be seen comparing illegals sent to the Big Apple to the number of legal immigrants who had gone through Ellis Island between 1892 and 1954.

Girl math is saying immigrants coming legally through Ellis Island is the same as 3 million undocumented migrants pouring through our border and costing NYC $1,000,000,000 to house migrants for free in hotels https://t.co/s0wtC4ZrCZ pic.twitter.com/Pg2WWL9vwu — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) September 27, 2023

Musk had a pretty pithy response to St. Clair’s post, noting the AOC’s lack of intelligence.

She’s just not that smart — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2023

Unsurprisingly, AOC was piqued by Musk’s response and vainly tried to tout her “accomplishments” in Congress. She closed by telling Musk to “stay mad,” failing to note the irony in her response.

I wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress. Then I investigated Cohen, authored the largest FEMA funeral assistance program in history and led creation of a US Climate Corps to create tens of thousands of new jobs. Stay mad 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/EDsPGs8Bx6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

If AOC was not mad, she would not have responded at all.