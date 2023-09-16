AMERICA UNDER ATTACK: Biden Regime Uses AI to Spy on Americans

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

America has been taken over by a gang of America haters who want to destroy this great nation.

Each day, we learn and uncover more and more actions taken by this government against its people. All of this was designed and directed towards good Americans by the Obama regime.

The open border allowing anyone (mostly men of military age) into the US is a huge risk and effort to destroy America. This isn’t about gaining names of voters, this is about putting in place a Trojan horse time bomb ready to destroy America.

The devastation of the economy and massive US debt are actions taken to steal the prosperity from good Americans.

The unconstitutional and criminal actions taken by the DOJ and FBI show that they are as bad today as the most ruthless villains in the Nazi and Communist regimes. They lie and spy on President Trump and now attempt to put him in prison on BS charges in BS courts.

The courts are now led by corrupt judges who rule based on politics and not the law.