Already, 8 Senators Line Up to Support Ken Paxton in ‘Ambush’ Impeachment

There’s an impeachment going on in the Texas legislature now. Attorney General Ken Paxton is being targeted on allegations of bribery and such.
But the case also has been described as largely political by critics and as the proceedings begin, he already has support from eight of the 10 state senators he would need to be cleared.
That’s the number who voted that most of the case should be thrown out because the events happened before his most recent election.
He was voted to trial in the state Senate by a vote in the state House, and is facing 16 counts related to misuse of his office.
A commentary from WND columnist Andy Schlafly charged that the case was an “ambush impeachment” and an “undemocratic assault on the will of voters.”
They had returned him to the AG’s office by some 800,000 votes last year.
Schlafly explained, “Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, who was elected by pandering to Democrats, ‘kept this under wraps until the end, there wasn’t a lot of time for Paxton’s defenders to react,’ observes Rice University political scientist Mark Jones.”
Paxton certainly has offended a number of major powers, with his fight against Joe Biden’s open borders agenda and his decision to investigate Pfizer over COVID-19.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has called him “the strongest conservative AG in the country. Bar none” in recent years.
Cruz focused on the influence of mega-donors in the political industry, noting that, “Most of the 60 Texas Republicans who voted for Paxton’s removal probably feared retaliation by the dark money globalists, as there are no campaign donation limits in Texas.”
The first day of Paxton’s Senate trial amounted to little more than a beginning of discussions, with the focal point being communications between Paxton and his former lawyers.
Several staff members in the AG’s office took leave of absence to defend their boss.
The first witness was former Paxton aide Jeffrey Mateer, who left the office in 2020.
A report in a Texas publication monitoring the events explained he was among employees who claimed they suspected there was illegal activity going on.
Apparently at issue is Paxton’s connection to Nate Paul, and the nonprofit Mitte Foundation.
Paxton’s defenders say he’s never received anything of value from Paul, an Austin real estate developer.
Paxton’s defense counsel explained a home remodel at issue was paid for by the Paxtons, and allegations that Paul’s company hired a woman with whom Paxton allegedly had an affair was hired the old-fashioned way, by submitting an application.
Paxton made a brief appearance during the opening of the trial, then left the proceeding.
The arguments are expected to last as long as a month.
Paxton pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts, through his lawyer Tony Buzbee.
The House vote was 121-23 to impeach Paxton, who is on leave until the trial in the Senate is over.
WND reported when the case began it was done without sworn testimony, documentation or witnesses.
The report said, “After a three-hour hearing at which a bunch of lawyers hired by a legislative committee in Texas, many of whom were registered Democrats, the committee issued 20 articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton and within hours, the full House voted for impeachment.
Republicans, including Paxton, charged the procedure failed to follow basic due process, and was set up as a political stunt, making it illegal and unethical.
That was when aides in Paxton’s office announced their confidence in Paxton, taking leaves of absence to defend him.
A report from Just the News at that time explained an outside law firm had concluded that Paxton didn’t break any laws.
