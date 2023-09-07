Already, 8 Senators Line Up to Support Ken Paxton in ‘Ambush’ Impeachment

This article originally appeared on WND.com



Guest by post by Bob Unruh

There’s an impeachment going on in the Texas legislature now. Attorney General Ken Paxton is being targeted on allegations of bribery and such.

But the case also has been described as largely political by critics and as the proceedings begin, he already has support from eight of the 10 state senators he would need to be cleared.

That’s the number who voted that most of the case should be thrown out because the events happened before his most recent election.

He was voted to trial in the state Senate by a vote in the state House, and is facing 16 counts related to misuse of his office.

A commentary from WND columnist Andy Schlafly charged that the case was an “ambush impeachment” and an “undemocratic assault on the will of voters.”

They had returned him to the AG’s office by some 800,000 votes last year.

Schlafly explained, “Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, who was elected by pandering to Democrats, ‘kept this under wraps until the end, there wasn’t a lot of time for Paxton’s defenders to react,’ observes Rice University political scientist Mark Jones.”

Paxton certainly has offended a number of major powers, with his fight against Joe Biden’s open borders agenda and his decision to investigate Pfizer over COVID-19.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has called him “the strongest conservative AG in the country. Bar none” in recent years.

Cruz focused on the influence of mega-donors in the political industry, noting that, “Most of the 60 Texas Republicans who voted for Paxton’s removal probably feared retaliation by the dark money globalists, as there are no campaign donation limits in Texas.”