After Howard Stern Proudly Embraces His Wokeism, President Trump Weighs in: He’s a ‘Broken Weirdo’

President Trump and degenerate shock jock Sirius XM radio host Howard Stern have held a long simmering feud for years.

This week, the woke radio host hit back at critics this week in response to a viral YouTube clip of a fan bemoaning Stern’s far left shift and his woke ideologies, and Stern doubled down.

Mediate reports:

“I hear that a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m woke,” Stern said. “By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f****** want,” Stern declared. “I’m not for stupidity, you know. I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for Covid. F****** science. This f****** country is so great,” Stern celebrated.

President Trump added fuel to the feud on Truth Social describing Stern as a weak, pathetic and disloyal guy and a broken weirdo who went woke.

Trump, who used to be a frequent guest on Stern’s show, wrote, “The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience. Until just recently, I haven’t heard his name mentioned in years. I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went Woke, and nobody cares about him any longer. I don’t know what they (really!) pay him, but it shouldn’t be much. His influence is gone, and without that, he’s got NOTHING – Just a broken weirdo, unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!”

Stern doesn’t just hate Donald Trump, he hates all Trump supporters.

“I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence,” the New York City shock jock said in 2020.

He even suggested that Trump supporters should “take disinfectant” and “drop dead” during the height of the pandemic.

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his show. “Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,“ said sidekick Robin Quivers.

“Yeah,” Stern said. “And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

Stern also suggested that unvaccinated Covid patients should be refused treatment at hospitals and sent home to die.

“If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital. At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Broken weirdo indeed.