65-Year-Old Woman Slashed Across Face in Random Attack in New York City – Female Suspect Arrested



suspect Ola Albanni

On Friday night, a 65-year-old woman was randomly attacked outside a New York City pizza shop.

The elderly woman was slashed across the face by a large kitchen knife.

The suspect, Ola Albanni, 52, of Hoboken, New Jersey was arrested on Sunday.

New York Post reported:

A New Jersey woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly slashing a bystander in the face with a kitchen knife in a seemingly random attack outside of a Manhattan pizza shop, police said. Ola Albanni, 52, of Hoboken, NJ, was charged with the harrowing Friday evening attack in Midtown that left a 65-year-woman hospitalized with a gash under her eye, according to the NYPD. Albanni allegedly approached the victim on the sidewalk outside 2 Bros Pizza on Eight Avenue and West 38th Street just after 6pm and slashed her across the face with “a large kitchen knife,” cops said. The victim was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital and released.

Fox 5 also reported:

ABC 7 New York had also covered the story before the arrest:

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — Police are searching for a woman wanted in an unprovoked slashing in Manhattan. It happened in front of 2 Bros. Pizza on 8th Avenue near 38th Street in Midtown on Friday just after 6 p.m. Police say the woman walked up to a 65-year-old woman and attacked her with a large kitchen knife. The victim was left with a laceration under her left eye.

Major crimes and violent assaults have skyrocketed in New York City in 2023 thanks to Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies.

“There have been 18,260 people shot, struck, cut or otherwise injured by an attacker so far this year, compared to 11,321 felony assaults in 2010.” – the New York Post reported.

“This year’s tally represents a 30% increase over the 13,401 serious assaults in 2017, and a 5% spike, or 927 more felony assaults, than the 17,333 at this point last year, the data show.” The Post reported.