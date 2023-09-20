20 Common Functions of American Life the Government Wants to Regulate, Restrict or Outright Ban

Guest post by Leo Hohmann

Looking at the big picture, the two things that corrupt ruling elites want to see TERMINATED are the Constitution and God Himself

The U.S. government was never meant to be an all-inclusive entity involved in almost every aspect of our lives, the way it is today. So how did we get to this point and what areas of our lives need to be taken back from the illegitimate claims of government in order for us to be able to say we live in a truly free country?

Watch the brief video below, provided by Hillsdale College, comparing the Founders’ vision of government under a constitutional republic, to the modern version of government under a “democracy” as defined for us by our oligarchal overlords. The transition from a constitutional republic to a so-called “democracy” where all societal narratives are tightly controlled by a ruling elite has happened so gradually that few people are even aware that the transition has taken place, even though it is now almost totally complete.

The video above got me thinking about all the things the U.S government has said it wants to ban, has already banned, or plans to ban but hasn’t told you yet.

Keep in mind that before the government moves to ban a particular item, it will use the corporate mass-media to put out propaganda attacking that item and how it’s bad for the environment or some other liberal cause. Often the item or product we are told we must use in place of the banned item is much worse for the environment.

So, in no particular order, here are 20 things that come to mind that are in various stages of being regulated, restricted or outright banned that the government has no business even being involved in.

These are all things that, to one extent or another, in at least some states, are under attack by governments in partnership with big and powerful corporations. And more than half of them are under attack nationwide by the federal government and its corporate partners.

Looking at my list, did you notice a pattern? All of the 20 items have one thing in common — they allow us to live our lives independent of the government. Once the government claims a right to regulate, restrict or ban these items and actions, the powers that be — the oligarchs — know we will become totally dependent on the system for our survival. Food, water, energy, money, healthcare and the freedom of movement will all be 100 percent controlled.

Some hospitals are already requiring patients and visitors to have a face scan before they can be treated or enter and visit their sick loved one. You don’t agree, you don’t get into the hospital.

These face scans are also being done at most international airports across the U.S. You don’t agree, you’re not allowed on board the flight. The same facial recognition systems are also being installed at sports stadiums and other large-venue entertainment complexes.

It won’t be long before a digitized biometric scan of one type or another is required for you to “prove your identity” before being allowed to enter a store or restaurant. That will include grocery stores. They’ll say it’s to protect us. It’s always for our own safety, security and convenience. That’s the way the beast system works.

To the extent that we accept this government-corporate power over these formerly private areas of our lives, we have already been indoctrinated and initiated into the Great Reset (aka New World Order, aka digital prison). I’d say most of us are in training for the new technocracy right now. If we pass the tests, we’ll be stamped and tracked as good little members of the new digital world. We will no longer be part of humanity 1.0, which the oligarchs are phasing out in favor of humanity 2.0. Only transhumans will be allowed in their new utopia. The remaining humans will be left to fend for themselves, and eventually they may be hunted down, but that may be a ways off (I hope).

Is it any wonder that the famed constitutional attorney, John Whitehead, has said that the U.S. Constitution has already been “effectively terminated?”

If you can think of other major examples of how government is intruding into the minutest details of our lives, leave a note in the comments section under this article. Thank you for reading and sharing this article, and for supporting this website during our fall fundraising drive.

